BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will be issuing its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BTAI opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

