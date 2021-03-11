Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $41.86. 1,249,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,540,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

