Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 115,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 288,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.92.
Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
