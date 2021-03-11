Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 115,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 288,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

