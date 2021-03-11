Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.75 and last traded at $98.05. 5,717,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,813,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,087,955.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.