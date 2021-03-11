Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

