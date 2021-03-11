Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

