Jefferies Financial Group Comments on STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,591,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.