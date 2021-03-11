Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.03

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 61876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

