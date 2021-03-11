Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Expands By 870.4%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 870.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSCZF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,319. Global Care Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.04.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

