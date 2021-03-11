Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Expands By 870.4%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 870.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSCZF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,319. Global Care Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.04.
About Global Care Capital
