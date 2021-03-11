EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
