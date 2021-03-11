EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Get EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.