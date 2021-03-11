Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $69.39 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Strong token can now be bought for $69.39 or 0.00121129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $729,540.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.00506302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00064885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.84 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073718 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

