BitcoinZ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,606.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.54 million and $21,606.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 304.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.