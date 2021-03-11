Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,190 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. 637,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

