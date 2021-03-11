Front Street Capital Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

