Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 3.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Corning by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 98,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,497. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.