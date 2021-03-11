Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 925 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 67,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,483. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

