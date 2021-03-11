Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after purchasing an additional 351,511 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,898. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

