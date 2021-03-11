Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $33.32 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. The St. Joe accounts for about 7.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of The St. Joe worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,823. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

