Aperture Investors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,774. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

