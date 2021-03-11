McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lifted by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 5.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

MCK traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,745. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

