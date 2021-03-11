Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises approximately 3.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in NMI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 149,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NMI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,134. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,171. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

