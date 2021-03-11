Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 245,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

