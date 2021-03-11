Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 358.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,272 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up approximately 1.3% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,718. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.56 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

