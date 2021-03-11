Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,821. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

