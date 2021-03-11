Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.50. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. 11,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,772. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $101.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.