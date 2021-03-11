Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. 13,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

