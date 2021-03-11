$0.67 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.