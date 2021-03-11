Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 26,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

