Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.04. 27,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,354. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

