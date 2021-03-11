O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.95.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

