Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.20. 32,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

