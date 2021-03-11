Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

