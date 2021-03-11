The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Buy”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
