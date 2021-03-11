The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Buy”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

