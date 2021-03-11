HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.