Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.