Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

