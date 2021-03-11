Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $31.45 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

