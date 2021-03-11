Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RGEDF stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of products in various therapeutic areas, including gynecological, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

