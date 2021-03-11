Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RGEDF stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
