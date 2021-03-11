Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

