Barrington Research Weighs in on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

CCO stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

