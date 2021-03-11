Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

