Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

