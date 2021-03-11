Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.