Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) to Sell

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.
TSE TGOD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.34. 1,893,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$179.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.65.
About The Green Organic Dutchman
