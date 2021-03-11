Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) to Sell

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

TSE TGOD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.34. 1,893,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$179.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.65.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

