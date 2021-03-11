Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.