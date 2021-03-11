Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
