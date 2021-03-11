SparksPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $60,360.15 and $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006930 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,587,295 coins and its circulating supply is 9,500,622 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

