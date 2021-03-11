Cryptocean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,905.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $17,905.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00700486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

