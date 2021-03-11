$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

