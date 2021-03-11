$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

