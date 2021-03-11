Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,262% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.
NYSE:TRI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.97.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
