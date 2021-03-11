Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,262% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

