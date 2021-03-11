Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

